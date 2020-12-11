GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison identified the body of a man found in Beverly.
The man was identified as 36-year-old Yoni Samuel Aguilar.
The autopsy concluded that Aguilar died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of his death is homicide.
On Tuesday, his body was found on the 17300 block of Pasco Street. First responders were dispatched after a witness called 911 around 5:45 a.m.
Grant County Major Crimes detectives ask anyone with information to call them at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
