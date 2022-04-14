GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health suspended the registered nurse license of Todd D. Dressler while it waits for further legal action regarding sexual misconduct allegations. He is being charged with six felony sex crimes and cannot practice until charges are cleared.
Dressler has 20 days to contest the charges and license suspension.
Court documents state that a witness reported Dressler sexually assaulted a minor in August 2020. The minor then reported Dressler touching her inappropriately over the past year when he thought she was sleeping.
Dressler was charged in the Superior Court of Washington for Grant County with third degree rape, two first degree Class C felonies, two Class B felonies and three counts of indecent liberties.
Based on the witness and victim reports, four conduct violations were identified and his license was immediately suspended. Court documents identify Dressler as an immediate danger without restrictions, claiming he violated the minor’s trust and is “unable to control his deviant sexual urges.”