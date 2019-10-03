An area of low pressure continues to deliver unstable weather through Friday, with temperatures in the mid 50's. Saturday we could see a few lingering showers, otherwise we clear out and warm into the 60's by Sunday. Temperatures remain in the 60's through Tuesday, before our next system moves in bringing our next chance of rain and a cool down by mid-week.
