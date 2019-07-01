After a beautiful Monday, where temperatures returned to the 80's under plenty of sunshine, thunderstorms are back in the forecast as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of us could start to see some changes as early as tonight.
TONIGHT: A low pressure system off the coast of Oregon is expected to spin in some showers overnight Monday and into early Tuesday morning. Along with those showers, some brief gusty winds will also be possible, mainly between 8PM-2AM. Most areas could see a short period of gusts up to 20-30mph, but parts of Columbia Basin could see gusts reach up to 40mph. Might be a good idea to close the windows, and bring in the patio furniture!
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible both afternoons, and temperatures cool back down into the 70s as a result. The biggest concern with these particular thunderstorms is they are expected to be slow-movers, meaning they could put down a lot of rain as they sit over one area. That could lead to flash flooding, especially over areas that have burned in the last several years. Flash Flood Warnings will be possible if this scenario plays out, and if you have plans to be near areas that have burned recently, you should have a contingency plan to get to a safe area quickly.
4th of JULY: The storm system bringing the thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday will be making a slow exit on Thursday. Most of us should see a return to dry, partly cloudy weather and temperatures reaching back into the 80s for a nice holiday! However some leftover afternoon thunderstorms will still be possible over the northern mountains of Washington and Idaho so campers beware!
HEADS UP: The Spokane radar is still offline, and with thunderstorms back in the forecast that creates a precarious situation. Some thunderstorms may not show up on radar because of the outage, so don't assume that just because you don't see a storm on radar, there isn't a storm coming! Use your senses! When thunder roars, head indoors!
-Blake