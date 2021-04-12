Gusty Winds, Blowing Dust on Tuesday
Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Spring Break!
Unfortunately as we start a new week, we're also tracking yet another round of wind. You may have noticed it already starting to pick up, well that will continue overnight tonight-tomorrow.
Gusts could reach up to 40mph by tomorrow afternoon, and that could cause some issues. A wind advisory has been issued for the Northern Panhandle, and a Blowing Dust advisory for the Columbia Basin.
Be careful if you have plans to be driving, especially on the Basin, Tuesday afternoon, as visibility could fall to under a mile. Also, maybe take a break from burning Spring slash, at least until the winds calm down.
It's not all bad news though! Once the wind moves out, we've got a long stretch of warm, sunny days coming our way. And it looks like we'll even reach into the 70s just in time for the weekend!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
