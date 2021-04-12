Timing of Gusty Winds

Latest forecasts show winds continuing to pick up Monday night, reaching their peak Tuesday afternoon with gusts near 40mph possible. 

 Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster
Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful Spring Break!
 
Unfortunately as we start a new week, we're also tracking yet another round of wind. You may have noticed it already starting to pick up, well that will continue overnight tonight-tomorrow.
Wind Advisory

Gusty north-northeast winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory for the Boundary, Bonner and portions of Kootenai counties on Tuesday. Winds could be strong enough to cause isolated power outages. 
 
Blowing Dust Advisory

Dry conditions and gusty winds will likely lead to blowing dust at times on Tuesday. The Columbia Basin is expected to see the worst of it, as visibilities could drop under a mile. Keep the headlights on, and slow down if you find yourself stuck in the dust!
 
7Day Forecast

Despite the gusty winds on Tuesday, temperatures continue to trend upward through the rest of the week! And the weekend looks nearly perfect, as temperatures will likely reach the 70s for the first time of the year!
 
