A major shift in our weather pattern is happening right now. Cooler air will be rushing into the region overnight and through the day on Wednesday. And while it'll be nice to get a break from our recent heat, the wind will make for very dangerous conditions, especially Wednesday afternoon!
Winds are expected to really start picking up Wednesday morning, peaking during the mid-late afternoon, with gusts around 35mph possible in the Spokane area. Gusts could be even stronger in parts of Central Washington, up to 55mph in the East Slopes of the Cascades (Wenatchee, Ellensburg), where a Wind Advisory is in place, along with the Red Flag Warning.
And even though we have some cooler air moving in, conditions will still be very dry on Wednesday. The combination of gusty winds, and dry fire fuels means that if a fire were to start on Wednesday, it would be hard to stop from spreading very quickly! And that's why much of the region will be under a Red Flag Warning from 1pm-9pm Wednesday.
It kind of goes without saying, but outdoor burning on Wednesday would be a no-no! And if you see any smoke, report it as quickly as possible!
-Blake