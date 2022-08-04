Gusty winds have been helping numerous fires continue to grow rapidly today. But good news tonight...winds are expected to start dying down in the next couple of hours, and look to remain much calmer on Friday and for the next several days!
Hopefully that will give firefighters a good window to get the upper hand on all the fires now burning.
Below you'll find wind gust forecasts over the next 12 hours for some of our communities that are closest to these wildfires.
Cooler air streaming in from the northwest on Friday will keep our high temperatures well below normal, in the low-80s, and only slightly warmer on Saturday. Heat starts to build again however early next week, with temperatures reaching into the upper-90s and 100s by Monday and Tuesday.
Smoke could also become a problem over the next couple of days as fires continue to burn. Latest smoke forecasts show widespread haze at times both Saturday and Sunday. Make sure you're keeping updated on air quality, as it could be changing quickly at times. You can check the latest air quality conditions at AirNow.gov, just enter your zip-code for the most accurate reading.