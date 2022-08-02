We're finally getting a reprieve from the excessive heat of last week, but as our temperatures continue to cool, the winds continue to blow.
The combination of dry fire fuels, extremely low humidity and winds gusting up to 35mph again on Wednesday afternoon is why we remain under a Red Flag Warning until 9PM Wednesday night.
That means conditions are favorable for any new fires to spread very quickly! Be extra careful with any activity that could start a fire, better yet, just hold off for a few days.
The wind finally looks to calm down by Friday as temperatures drop into the low-80s.
Enjoy the cool-down though, it looks like we'll be right back up into the 90s by Sunday. Thankfully, this latest warm-up doesn't look to be nearly as extreme, or long lasting as last weeks, but we'll be sure to keep you up to date if that changes!