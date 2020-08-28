A cold front will bring gusty winds to the entire region on Saturday, along with a few clouds (no rain). But it's the wind that's concerning. Strongest gusts are expected from the mid-afternoon through the early evening and could reach up to 40mph in some spots.
Gusty Winds

The strongest winds are expected in Central Washington with areas like Ellensburg and Wenatchee expected to reach 40-45mph! 30-35mph looks more likely around Spokane.
 
Because of that, and of course how DRY it is, a Red Flag Warning has been issued for most of our area, meaning fire danger is extremely high! Be extra careful/cautious if you're doing any sort of chores/work that could start a fire, better yet, just put it off until Sunday, when the winds will be calmer and the humidity higher.
 
If you're ready for Fall, you'll get a taste Sunday and Monday with much cooler temperatures and maybe even a few showers Monday morning. We look to quickly warm back up by mid-next week and the warm and dry trend looks to hold through Labor Day Weekend. You might want to leave now in order to get that perfect camping spot ;)

