A weather system will move through the region tonight. Expect valley rain showers with windy conditions and high mountain snow. The threat of precipitation shifts into the mountains Sunday, before the region turns dryer. The next threat of precipitation arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, with a risk for mountain snow and valley rain and snow.
Tonight: Rain before 3 am, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Low around 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 19 to 24 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 38. West wind around 7 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. Light north wind.