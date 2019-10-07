After a calm, quiet and sunny weekend, some big changes are going to start to be felt tonight.
Our next wintry storm system is making it's arrival, bringing a cold front down from British Columbia Monday night and into Tuesday. This storm will once again bring a wide-array of impacts to the region, so we'll highlight them in order of their arrival.
Gusty Winds
The wind has already started to pick up throughout the day on Monday, but the strongest winds are expected to be felt overnight, especially after 11PM, until early Tuesday morning, as the cold front moves into the Inland Northwest. Parts of the Columbia Basin, Spokane/CdA, and both the Washington and Idaho Palouse are under a Wind Advisory until 11PM Monday-8AM Tuesday, where gusts up 45mph will be possible. That's strong enough to potentially kick up blowing dust in the basin, bring down some tree limbs, and possibly cause power outages. If you live in the advised area, make sure you are prepared for those possibilities.
The winds are expected to gradually die down throughout the day on Tuesday, but there will still be a stiff breeze, with gusts up to 30mph into the afternoon.
Precipitation: Valley Rain/Mix, Mountain Snow
Valley rain and mountain snow showers are expected as well with this passing cold front Monday night and into the day on Tuesday. The Idaho Panhandle has the best chance for some rain in the valleys and snow in the mountains, while the rest of the region will see spottier chances of rain showers, mostly Tuesday afternoon.
Very cold air will accompany this front into the area, and by Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning there is a chance some valleys could see some rain/snow mix or even just wet snow showers. However any accumulations are expected to be very light, if any, under 3,000' in elevation. It could make for a few slick spots Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the 20s.
The biggest impact from snow will be up in the mountains, where travelers will once again be dealing with winter driving conditions through at least Wednesday morning.
Drier air will be moving in by Wednesday morning, which should bring sunshine for the rest of the week, but that dry air will also be very cold...
Bitter Cold Temperatures:
While the moisture from this system will be moving out Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the cold air will really just be moving in and will bring temperatures similar to the storm system that ended our September. Overnight lows will be at their coldest both Wednesday and Thursday nights where most areas will fall into the low-20s, some northern valleys could even dip all the way into the teens! Make sure kiddos are bundled up good as they head off to school through the end of the week. And if you somehow still have plants and vegetables you want to keep safe, make sure to cover them up!
