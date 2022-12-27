From flooding rains, to damaging winds, Mother Nature is certainly sending 2022 off with a bang! Thankfully we start to see some improvements on Wednesday.
Strong winds overnight will gradually be calming down throughout the day, as this storm slowly moves out to the east. By the afternoon we could even see some sunbreaks.
Cooler temperatures will also start to slow the melt-off, but flood advisories remain in place until the afternoon, so still beware of water on the roads.
A Flood Warning also remains in place for Paradise Creek in Moscow until Wednesday afternoon, when the creek is forecast to fall below flood stage.
Moisture returns with some rain/snow mix showers Thursday-Friday, with a couple inches of new snow Thursday night. And after a wild 2 weeks of weather...it looks like we get a much deserved break for New Year's Weekend.