The start of a new week is always made a little bit easier when the weather is just about perfect. Of course that definition changes depending on who you ask, but cool, crisp mornings turning into sunny and 70s afternoons...doesn't get much better than that.
And while we expect Tuesday will LOOK very similar to Monday, it's going to feel a little different thanks to a storm system dropping out of Canada to our east. While we won't take a direct hit from this storm, it looks to shift the winds out of the north, and kick them up a notch as well.
Expect steady north winds between 10-20mph, with gusts up to 30mph in the Spokane area through most of the day on Tuesday. Winds could be even stronger in other spots like the Okanogan Valley, Waterville Plateau and Northern Panhandle.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch on Tuesday in the Okanogan Valley for the increased wildfire threat thanks to the winds. Blowing dust is also a concern, especially across the Columbia Basin.
And the winds won't be dying down quickly either. We're expecting another gusty day on Wednesday before they finally start to taper off, just in time for our next storm to bring widespread rain Wednesday night-Thursday.
Only seems appropriate that the first day of Fall (Thursday) looks to be rainy and cool, and boy could we use it! There are still numerous fires burning across the region...fingers crossed they get a good dousing.
The rain looks to be moving out on Friday, as high pressure builds in. That means the weekend looks awesome! Temperatures warming back into the mid-70s by Sunday with plenty of sunshine. Great weather Saturday in Pullman for the Cougs to beat the Ducks! ;)
-Blake