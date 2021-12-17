Curried Fruit
2 1/2 can pear halves, 1 1/2 can pineapple rings or chunks, 2 can peach halves or slices, 1 or 2 can apricot halves, 1 or 2 can plums (they have pits so be careful), if you can't find canned plums use dried prunes that have been rehydrated before cooking in the dish.
All canned fruit needs to be in natural juice, some are only canned with heavy syrup.
Drain fruit, reserve 2/3 c to 1c natural juices to use to make paste.
Arrange fruit neatly into rows into a pyrex dish. Or however one likes.
Dry ingredients: 1/2c brown sugar, 2 T cornstarch, 1 T cinnamon, (recipe calls for 1 tsp cinnamon but we like more), 1 to 2 tsp curry (we suggest using Penzy's curry hot & sweet, 1 tsp ea).
Make paste: 1/4 butter + juice + dry ingredients. Don't worry it is lumpy no matter how you try to blend/mix all into a paste. All will be fine in the heat of the oven.
Spread/spoon paste over the fruit.
Put in oven for 1 hour @ 350. Let rest for 30 min. Serve.
This dish goes well with ham, turkey, ice cream, pound cake, Angel food cake, by itself with a splash of cream.
With Love from the Tannenbaum, Hammond, and Shelley families.