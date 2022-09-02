Weather Alert

...Dry and unstable conditions overnight followed by breezy winds and isolated dry lightning Saturday... .Warm and dry thermal belts in the mountains combined with an unstable atmosphere will lead to the potential for continued fire growth through the night. The arrival of a front on Saturday will bring clouds and cooler temperatures, but also the threat of dry lightning and gusty winds. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY FOR DRY AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS THROUGH THE NIGHT FOLLOWED BY GUSTY WINDS AND THE POTENTIAL FOR DRY LIGHTNING ON SATURDAY... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington (Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Localized wind gusts up to 40 mph near dry thunderstorms Saturday afternoon. * Timing: Through Saturday evening. * Relative Humidities: Poor recovery overnight on the ridges and mid-slopes. Sunday afternoon humidity will range from 20 to 30 percent valleys and 25 to 35 percent mountains. Some ridge tops in northeast Washington and north Idaho may experience overnight recoveries of only 15 to 30 percent. * Temperatures: Saturday afternoon temperatures mid 80s to near 90. * Impacts: Poor humidity recovery combined with instability overnight may cause high elevation fires to burn actively through the night. Dry lightning on Saturday could initiate new fires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&