COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Hagadone Marine Group has announced Monica Rozier as their new General Manager.
“Monica’s appointment as General Manager is a key milestone in our marine journey,” says Craig Brosenne, Hagadone Marine Group President. “Her energy, enthusiasm and valuable experience will be an integral part of our team. Monica will be a huge asset to the Marine Division of Hagadone Corporation and will provide incredible leadership and talent to our ever-growing team, which currently stands at over 200 employees. She will be a true mover and shaker in this industry.”
Hazier was previously the General Manager at Hayden Beverage Company for the past six years. Before that, she was Director of Sales for Central Washington T-Mobile, District Manager for Sprint out of Spokane, as well as the Corporate Training Manager for Hagadone Hospitality.