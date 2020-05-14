On the road to reopening, Governor Brad Little announced Thursday that Idaho will advance to Phase II.
Phase II begins on May 16th. Dine-in restaurants, gyms and recreation and hair and nail salons are all allowed to reopen.
Lather Salon and Spa in Coeur d'Alene is reopening their doors Saturday after being closed for two months.
"We are so incredibly excited, this is such unprecedented times and we are navigating waters that we never thought we would," said Janelle Davies, owner of Lather Salon and Spa.
Davies said that their clients can not wait to be back in the chair.
"People are dying to get in and we understand that, it has been challenging, but we are people with schedules as well, so we are working as much as we can however there is only so many hours in the day," Davies said.
The excitement of opening, tempered by the seriousness of keeping open. That means if you've been there before, you'll be seeing some big changes.
Davies said that they will be splitting up shifts, so only half of the stylists will be working at a time, customers will be asked to wait in the car until their stylist is ready for them, only the client can be at the appointment, no guests, no kids, stylists will be wearing masks and require all customers to do so as well and they will be cleaning surfaces every hour.
Davies says she is mixed with extreme excitement and anxiety with reopening.
"Our first priority is customer service, and a lot of these new protocols take out some of that customer service that we are used to having," Davies said.
But overall, they cannot wait to be back.
"We are so ready to be back at work, like I said clients are like family, so being away from our family for two months has been hard, but we are all super excited to come back to the salon." said Davies.
