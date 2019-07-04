Conditions are looking pretty good for the 4th of July today! Today we will see partly sunny skies with a nice light wind in place. Overall, today is looking warmer and drier than yesterday. However, we will watch for showers near the Canadian border and won't rule out some isolated thunderstorms that direction. Those storms are expected to be faster moving than the systems we saw yesterday, so flash flooding shouldn't be a concern.
Here in Spokane temperatures should be into the low 80's today. As we head into tonight we will watch for the transition to partly cloudy skies with a calmer wind just in time to watch the fireworks. If you're going out it should be pretty mild.