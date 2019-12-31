The last day of 2019 pretty much summed up most of our mild Fall/Winter so far. Wet snow that turned over to rain bringing a slushy mess to the Inland Northwest.
Now, as we cross the threshold into 2020, the mild temperatures remain, and the wind picks up! Expect gusty winds most of the day, with the strongest winds in the afternoon, up to 35mph.
A few leftover showers are possible in the morning before drying out, with even a few sun-breaks in the afternoon! Snow will still be falling over the mountain passes, so be prepared if you're traveling.
Happy New Year!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.