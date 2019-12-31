New Year's Eve
Blake Jensen -KHQ Weather Forecaster

The last day of 2019 pretty much summed up most of our mild Fall/Winter so far. Wet snow that turned over to rain bringing a slushy mess to the Inland Northwest.

Gusty Winds All Day Wednesday

Now, as we cross the threshold into 2020, the mild temperatures remain, and the wind picks up! Expect gusty winds most of the day, with the strongest winds in the afternoon, up to 35mph.

Mountain Snow Continues Through Wednesday

A few leftover showers are possible in the morning before drying out, with even a few sun-breaks in the afternoon! Snow will still be falling over the mountain passes, so be prepared if you're traveling.

Happy New Year!!

