...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH THE WEEKEND FOR THE INLAND
NORTHWEST...
.A winter storm will spread snow into the Cascades Friday night with
snow becoming heavy Saturday morning through Saturday night. Travel
will be difficult over Stevens Pass with this winter storm. Snow is
expected to decrease by late Sunday morning. Snow will spread east
impacting eastern Washington and northern Idaho including the
Spokane to Coeur d'Alene metro areas. Heavy snow will persist in the
Idaho Panhandle mountains into early next week.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Rockford, Spokane Valley, Worley, Coeur d'Alene, Cheney,
Fairfield, Hayden, Post Falls, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane,
and Davenport.
* WHEN...From 1 AM to 6 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Additional snow on
roadways may cause difficult driving conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.
&&