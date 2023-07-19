SPOKANE, Wash. - A beloved local motorcyclist is facing a possible lifetime of paralysis after a truck hit him while he was riding his motorcycle, then proceeded to run him over, late Wednesday night.
“The doctor told me that he was paralyzed from the waist down, and he had no feeling in his legs,” Candice Hisel said.
Hisel is the girlfriend of Kenny Metz, the victim of Wednesdays hit-and-run. She was the first person Metz’s friend called the night of the accident, as Metz was being raced to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
“It was the worst call of my life,” Hisel said. “When I walked into that trauma room, he was completely pale, he looked dead.”
One week later, Metz has undergone two surgeries. His left femur, left side of his pelvis, lower back, various ribs, and shoulder blade are all broken.
On Wednesday morning, Metz was able to wiggle one of his big toes, so there is a promise of recovery, but the doctors have told Hisel and Metz’s family that it is too early to say if Metz will ever be able to walk again.
That news is heartbreaking.
“You never expect to hear that he’s paralyzed, and he might never walk again,” Hisel said.
Court documents report that after ten p.m. last Wednesday, Metz and two of his friends were going for a nighttime ride up north. They were headed south on Ash before turning west on Francis, when a blue Ford F-350 came up behind Metz, nearly hitting the rear tire of his motorcycle.
Court documents allege that Metz threw his hands up in frustration, then the truck driver swerved into Metz before running him over.
Metz spun 180 degrees, before landing in the road just east of Elm.
Suspect Joshua Kaufmann turned himself in to the police on Thursday. According to court documents, the lead detective on the case said there is reason to believe Kaufmann intentionally tried to run Metz over, due to the evidence on the road.
Kaufmann has been arrested and charged with First-Degree Assault and Hit-and-Run with Injuries. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday.
As for Metz, he has a long road to recovery ahead of him, but he is surrounded by love. The family is asking for support from the community to get through this unimaginable time; anything helps. If you would like to donate to Metz and his family, here is a link to their GoFundMe.
They also have a meal train set up while Metz is staying at the hospital, if you would like to help with that, as well.