Dangerous heat continues to fry the Inland Northwest, as temperatures shot to their highest point so far this year on Wednesday afternoon!
The mercury rose to 98° in Spokane on Wednesday. That makes 4 days in a row with temperatures above 90°! And it looks like that streak will continue at least one more day.
The National Weather Service has extended the heat advisory to now last until 8PM on Thursday evening. It was originally set to expire at 8PM on Wednesday, but temperatures are once again expected to rise to the 95-100° threshold Thursday afternoon.
Smoke of course also remains an issue as air quality continues to fluctuate between moderate and unhealthy levels. All the more reason to find things to do indoors.
But there is some good news! After Thursday a major change-up in our weather pattern will bring some much-needed relief from the heat! Temperatures could drop as much as 25° into the low-70s by the weekend!
The one concern, is that same change also looks to usher in some scattered thunderstorms. Storms are expected to move from south to north starting Thursday night, with continued chances of showers and thunderstorms Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And while we could definitely use the rain, we could do without the lightning. The risk of lightning starting more fires is also why the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch lasting from Thursday night-Saturday.
Hang in there just a little bit longer! Relief is coming! Let's just hope more fires don't come along with it...
-Blake