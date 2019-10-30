Horse manure is helping heat homes in Helsinki!
Organizers of the International Equestrian Federation World Cup Jumping Show in Helsinki are using horse manure from to provide electricity for the event and homes in the Finnish capital.
The FEI hopes to showcase how sporting events can have a role in supporting sustainability. In 2017 and 2018, 112 tons of manure was collected from 235 horses to produce energy. It was enough provide all required electricity at the four-day event and heating for 26 small flats in Helsinki for a month.
A manure-bedding mixture is generated then transferred to a power plant that provides heat for 1250 customers in the area, year round.
An estimated 135 tons of manure-bedding mixture will be generated during this year's event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.