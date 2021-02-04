A series of storm systems will bring some spectacular skiing conditions to the Inland Northwest over the weekend, but if you're hoping for a pile of snow in Spokane, you'll have to keep hoping.
Winter weather advisories and Winter Storm Warnings are in place through mid-day Friday over most of the mountains across the Inland Northwest. Driving over the passes will be tough-going, make sure you plan ahead!
 
Our first storm will be moving out Friday morning after bringing up to a foot of snow to our mountain passes. Some areas, especially over the Panhandle might see a light coating of snow on the ground to start Friday, but temperatures will be bit too warm for any snow to stick around Spokane. Sunshine will even be plentiful by Friday afternoon.
While most of the snow will be falling in the mountains, a few areas over the Panhandle might be cool enough for snow to stick early Friday morning.
 
A 2nd storm arrives on Saturday bringing another heavy round of snow to the mountains, but just spotty showers down low. The bigger impact looks to be some gusty winds Saturday afternoon.
 
Enjoy the mild temperatures, looks like we're finally in for some REAL winter cold next week with high temperatures only reaching into the 20s!
Enjoy some mild temperatures Friday and Saturday, by next week we get our first REAL blast of winter, as temperatures are expected to tumble to their lowest readings of the season. Will the cold bring snow? Doesn't look like it right now.
 

