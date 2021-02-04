Heavy Snow for the Mountains, Not Much Down Low
A series of storm systems will bring some spectacular skiing conditions to the Inland Northwest over the weekend, but if you're hoping for a pile of snow in Spokane, you'll have to keep hoping.
Our first storm will be moving out Friday morning after bringing up to a foot of snow to our mountain passes. Some areas, especially over the Panhandle might see a light coating of snow on the ground to start Friday, but temperatures will be bit too warm for any snow to stick around Spokane. Sunshine will even be plentiful by Friday afternoon.
A 2nd storm arrives on Saturday bringing another heavy round of snow to the mountains, but just spotty showers down low. The bigger impact looks to be some gusty winds Saturday afternoon.
Enjoy the mild temperatures, looks like we're finally in for some REAL winter cold next week with high temperatures only reaching into the 20s!
Blake Jensen
KHQ Weather Forecaster
