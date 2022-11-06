The National Weather Service (NWS) is advising residents in Northern Washington and the Idaho Panhandle to be prepared for a slow or impossible morning commute on Monday due to extra snowfall.
The region has been in a Winter Storm Warning since Saturday evening, which will continue through Monday. Some areas are expected to see between 4 and 8 inches of snow accumulation, with higher elevations near Winthrop possibly receiving a full foot. Snow rates could be as high as an inch per hour at times.
NWS warns travel could be dangerous or impossible in some areas. Where travel is possible, Monday morning commuters should expect significant delays and give themselves extra time for a slower trip to navigate reduced visibility and downed trees and branches.
Power outages may also hit some residents, so make sure you're prepared in advance!