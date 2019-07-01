MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. -- A family says whoever stole their vehicle took more than just their means to get around.
"That (vehicle) is more life," said Kelli Hill. "It can't get to doctor appointments without it. I can't get my son to physical therapy or other specialty appointments.
Hill lost the majority of her right leg after a horrific rollover crash in 2011. Since then they have been reliant on her wheelchair. It was left inside the vehicle that was also equipped with a specialty lift.
"The wheelchair looks like a manual, but it's power," she said. "It's very, very unique."
And so is the vehicle. The 2004 Ford Excursion is roughly 19 feet long. It has enough room for their entire family. It was parked in Kelli's Medical Lake driveway Thursday night.
"They got it sometime late Thursday or early Friday," she said. "I'm in total shock. Even the deputy who came out here was in shock that it was taken from where it was. This kind of thing, I thought at least, just doesn't happen out here."
Prior to Kelli contacting our Hayley Guenthner with a Help Me Hayley request to try to find her SUV, she posted about the theft on a neighborhood app. She learned thieves have been prowling her remote street.
"I found out one of my neighbors had her car's broken into, too," she said.
Kelli is pleading with everyone to be on high alert for her vehicle.
"We need it back," she said.
If you can help in any way, please call crime check. The case number is 2019-10088153.