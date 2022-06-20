89-year-old Post Falls Veteran beautifying the world one rock at a time

POST FALLS, Idaho - An 89-year-old veteran who was looking for a way to pass the time instead found his passion. Wally Betz is humble about his art, but all it reaches are not only impressed, they are motivated to spread beauty themselves.
"I thank God for every day that I have," Wally said. "I've had a good life."
It's one that always has revolved around love for this country.
"I wanted to enlist when I was 17 but my dad wouldn't sign for me," he said.
But what's meant to be always has a way of working itself out. By his 19th birthday, Wally was officially serving our country in the United States Army.
"After basic training, they shipped me right to Korea," he said.
Once home, he found his other great love.
"Her name was Joan," he said.
The couple went on to marry and have babies.
"We had two, a boy and a girl," he said.
They were together just shy of 60 years.
"I told her I loved her every day," he said.
Joan passed in 2016, and as time ticked on without her, Wally found himself dealing with more loss.
"I don't have many more friends," he said. "I've outlived them. Now I have paint to do."
It's a hobby that started as a way to distract himself from some physical pain he'd been dealing with.
"It takes my mind off it," he said.
But now, Wally's art has become so much more than that. It's now one of his sweetest of companions.
"I just use my imagination," he said.
And he lets the unusual canvas, rocks given to him by his daughter Vicki, guide each stroke. He says he sees a different calling or purpose in each one and tries to bring that to life with his paints.
Vicki estimates her dad has painted more than 1,000 rocks, and she says she couldn't be prouder of him. For Wally, though, he says he just likes the way art makes him feel.
"It takes the stress out of you," he said.
But Wally isn't the only one who benefits. Once complete, the rocks are hidden all over the landscapes that inspired them, waiting to be picked up by perhaps you.
"That makes me happy...I like to see (people) find them," he said.
He and Vicki just hope anyone who does will feel a push to do something themselves to add a little bit of beauty. That could be a simple act of kindness, planting flowers, or even some artwork of your own to share with our community.
"If they've got some talent, that's what they should do," Wally said.
Because in a world that could certainly use a little more of it, one solider turned artist, has found a new calling to serve by ensuring exactly that.
"I'll keep [painting the rocks] until I can't, I guess," he said.
The rocks are hidden around lakes, popular hiking trails, and other random locations throughout the Inland Northwest. You'll know it is one of Wally's by his signature on the back. If you find one, please share a photo of it on social media using the hashtag #CDARocks. Wally loves to check in to see new posts, and uses it as motivation to keep it up.