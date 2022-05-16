"It's a nightmare," said Spokane mother, Emily Willrich. "It makes me feel like a failure sometimes. I have tried [to find the formula my son …

SPOKANE, Wash. ⁠— The formula shortage continues to cause parents nationwide immense worry, and local families are no less concerned.

"It's a nightmare," said Spokane mother, Emily Willrich. "It makes me feel like a failure sometimes. I have tried [to find the formula my son needs] in stores in Spokane, in Idaho."

Emily is a mom on a mission: she needs specialty formula for her baby. The search has become so dire, she's recruited help.

"I have friends in Arizona [and] Texas, trying to find his formula to send it to us," she explained.

She has used a certain type and brand deemed best for her son's needs and restrictions. But lately, she says it's been difficult to find.

"We have had to turn to different alternatives just to get by, really," she said.

It's a struggle Kaleena Trimpe from Nurture Lactation says they're hearing echoed by more and more parents.

"Many moms are desperate right now," said Trimpe.

In desperation, some are looking into alternatives just to keep their babies fed.

Milk banks are seeing a spike in interest from both potential recipients and nursing mother's wanting to make donations.

"People are really concerned about the formula shortage and how to feed their babies," Trimpe explained. "I also get calls from moms wanting to help [through breast milk donation]. They are [making donations] formally or informally," she said.

Nurture Lactation works with Mother's Milk Bank to help those in need. Interested donors are screened, and the milk is checked to ensure it is safe for babies before it is distributed. They also help mom's find support and someone to talk to.

"We have some mom's groups, and I'm hoping to have more mental health services in the future," she said.

And Trimpe knows that kind of help is more crucial now than ever before. She says she knows times are filled with unease, but urges parents to find a way to stay calm.

"Worrying isn't going to fix it," she cautioned. "Relax yourself first ⁠— that's so important. And understand, there are people who can help. Your pediatrician, WIC, Vanessa Behan, talking to your mom friends."

Support is especially plentiful on social media, where, like Emily, you can have eyes on shelves at multiple locations if you're one of many trying to track down a specialty formula.

"I've seen people find formula in their specific location, and then tell other moms where the formula is that day," she shared. "It is so helpful. Just know, you're not alone."