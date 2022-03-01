SPOKANE, Wash. - Many organizations and charities are stepping up to help the people in Ukraine. Experts are reminding donors to do their research before making donations.
"We definitely encourage generosity and helping the people in Ukraine," Logan Hickle with the Better Business Bureau said. "You as the consumer, you're trying to do the right thing. Let's just take a few extra steps to make sure an imposter is not getting in the way of those intentions."
The BBB says they know many legitimate organizations are doing whatever they can to provide resources and relief, but warn scammers are also out in full force trying to get a cut of your generosity.
"If you're finding an advertisement asking you to donate, be a little wary of that," he said "Do your research up front."
They also stress the importance of knowing where exactly you're giving by vetting links or websites. The smallest errors or inconsistencies, could mean trouble.
"It may be a spoof of a website," Hinkle said. "They may have changed one letter in the URL to make it look like a trusted charity organization, but actually it's an imposter."
Once you've determined it is legit, the BBB advises working to verify your organization of choice is even in a position to help.
"See if they already have a presence in Ukraine or are experienced in providing that kind of relief," he said. "Even if they do have the best of intentions, it may be hard to follow through on those."
Finally, Hinkle says it's important to be alert for over promises too. Know what's realistic, and when it doubt, research a charity on Give.org.
"Honestly the best way to vet a charity is to go to Give.org," he said. "The BBB Wise Giving Alliance evaluates charities and verifies they line up with our 20 standards of trust."