SPOKANE, Wash. – The federal government is in the process of shipping out thousands of N95 mask all over the country. While they should be available at local pharmacies this week, those looking for immediate protection with the best possible mask are left looking on their own as they wait.
The CDC has warned of counterfeit masks being sold online, putting out alerts to protect consumers.
Nathan Germelman says he thought he took every precaution when looking for the safest mask choice for himself, and his immunocompromised mother in the midst of rising cases.
“It’s very difficult to have an auto-immune disease in the middle of a global pandemic,” he said. “You try to do everything you can to protect yourself. To find out it's not good enough, that's hard.”
And his worry isn't just for himself. His mother also struggles with a weak immune system. In the days of Omicron, and push for more N95's and KN95's for optimal protection, he went on a hunt to try to keep them both healthy.
“I just typed in KN95 masks,” he said about looking for a purchase.
And days later, he had a delivery. But he, and his vulnerable mother, were unfortunately not as shielded as they thought.
“About seven days ago, she got COVID after wearing an adequate mask,” He said. “She seems to be doing okay (now.)”
Germelman says he just wants to warn others to do their research and use caution before purchasing N95 or KN95 masks.
“I just want to let other people know,” he said.
Experts say it’s important to be weary. If something looks off, it likely is. Be on the lookout for misspellings or other errors on packaging, that they stress should be secure and not tampered with. The CDC cautions that up to 60% of KN95s sold online are not legitimate, so it’s important to be on guard.
They say KN95 masks will never have the NIOSH approval, only N95s will have that. It’s also important to look for a specific code stamp for KN95s, starting with GB2626.