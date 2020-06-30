SPOKANE, Wash. — Video cameras captured a lone crook helping himself to thousands of dollars worth of property inside a Kendall Yards area detached garage in the overnight hours Monday. The victims were sleeping inside.
“We feel violated, insecure, paranoid,” they told our Help Me Hayley.
They are still shaken up and have asked to not be named. They say the ordeal has been extremely upsetting.
The family doesn't recognize the man and did not give him permission to be on their property.
They wrote the following to our Help Me Hayley, :
Hi Haley, a man broke into my garage last night, taking bikes and tools worth several thousand dollars. I have 30 video clips from surveillance cameras, several of which have pretty clear pictures of his face. He rode off down our alley on the bikes, carrying large bags, taking 2 separate trips, with only several minutes between trips, making me think he lives in the neighborhood. Crime check took my report this morning. Told me to check the pawn shops. No one is coming out to investigate and they did not ask for the video clips. I would at least like the police to view the video to see if they recognize the thief. Do you have any advice on how to proceed?”
The couple has cameras set up around their home as well as inside the garage where this happened. Hayley has reached out to Spokane PD to ask how the couple can ensure the right eyes can review the videos of the crime. They couple has also been very proactive to try to get the case some momentum.
SPD provided Hayley with information on how the couple can email all the surveillance video to officers. SPD says when they get the videos from the victim, they will share them with all commissioned officers to see if anyone can recognize the thief.
The couple is hopeful between SPD’s work and our viewers, someone will know something that will assist with the case.
“My wife went to the downtown police station and found a very helpful detective who looked at the video clips and told her that someone may contact us,” he said.
They have also provided a list of stolen goods to local pawn shops.
“He got in through the locked man door without doing obvious damage,” the victim said. “(The thief) took a K2 Razorback mountain bike, Specialized Roubaix road bike, jigsaw, circular saw, drill, chainsaw, 40 and 18 volt batteries and chargers, all Ryobi, plunge router, pneumatic socket wrench, variety of hand tools, and backpacks and bags to carry it all.”
If you know anything about the burglary, call crime check and reference report number 2020-20109951.
