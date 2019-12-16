SPOKANE, Wash. -- It's been a rough start to the holiday season for a local truck driver who lost nearly everything he owned when his truck suddenly burst into flames.
Because Scott Snider's hauls have him away for weeks at a time, he does piles of laundry all at once. That's why his truck was so full.
He recently returned from a haul. He told our Hayley Guenthner the trip was extra difficult because he had next to nothing to take with him.
"One pair of clothes out on the road is really tough," he said.
Shortly after he returned home, he came to KHQ to see the incredibly generosity of our viewers. Several of you dropped off bags or clothes and other household items he had lost.
"It's overwhelming," he said. "I just want to tell them thank you."
Scott said he knows many people out there are going through a rough time. He hopes anyone out there struggling will remember one thing.
"Keep your chin up," he said. "It's easier to see there is some good out there when it is."
