SPOKANE, Wash. — It has been nearly two weeks since a 42-year-old woman was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene. Spokane Police responded to the area near Everett and Ash and remained there for hours searching for clues. Despite those efforts, the responsible driver has not yet been identified.

"We are continuing to ask for the public's assistance to find the person responsible for this crime," said Cpl. Nick Briggs. "(We hope to bring) some closure to the family and hold this person accountable for their actions."

They are urging neighbors to see if they can help.

"If you have security camera footage of Ash and Everett and haven't yet spoken with investigators, please review that footage specifically between midnight on July 5 and 2:30 that morning," Briggs said.

The victim was identified by her father and sister as Cassandra Bahzad. Her family wants it known that she was a good, loving person.

"They just hit her and left her like she was nothing," Cassandra's father Greg Bartch told KHQ. "I mean, if I hit a dog or cat, I'd pull over. They just kept going."

Cassandra was known for her ability to befriend any and every one, whether they were nine or 99.

"She loved people," Kayla said. "She was so warm. She had a way with people no matter who, or their age — she made everyone feel loved and important."

And no one felt that more than her family. Which is why they are putting everything they have into fighting to get justice for Cassandra.

"I just can't believe someone hit my daughter and then, like it didn't matter, just left," Greg said. "They just kept on driving."

The family has learned a 911 call came in reporting Cassandra's body in the roadway at approximately 2:20 on the morning on July 5. Some family members, including Kayla and Greg, were celebrating the Fourth of July holiday weekend out of town and didn't hear the horrific news until they returned. They were told Cassandra was likely killed instantly when she was hit.

"It's a terrible, horrific way to die," Greg said.

Physical evidence has been extremely difficult to come by. They say while there was glass at the scene, there was little else to even help them narrow down what kind of vehicle police should be searching for.

Greg and Kayla say the location where Cassandra was hit was less than two blocks from the family home. It was an area she loved and knew well. Now, the location is a painful reminder of just how awful people can be to one another.