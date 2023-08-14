‘Deputy Joseph M. O’Connor Overpass’ officially unveiled after 1961 line of duty death  

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the 62nd anniversary of his tragic death, the children of a deputy killed in the line of duty unveiled new signage re-naming the Argonne overpass after him.
Deputy Joseph M. O’Connor was hit by a drunk driver on August 13, 1961 as he investigated a crash scene along I90. The husband and father of three was killed instantly.
Efforts for Deputy O’Connor’s tribute have been lead by Sue Walker, the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Project, the Spokane Regional Law Enforcement Museum and many others for several months. The LEOMP consists of representatives from SPD, SCSO and WSP. Last year, they approached the family, notifying them of their hopes for the project. Deputy O’Connor’s family told our ‘Help Me Hayley’ the support meant the world to them.
The family sat down with Hayley last year encouraging anyone touched by their story to write letters of support for the overpass re-naming to the Department of Transportation. Organizers say they were extremely impactful.
“(I want to thank) the community at large for their letters of support and the support of O'Connor's children...without which, this would not have happened,” Walker said at the unveiling.
The O’Connor children also wanted to extend their extreme gratitude for all of you who wrote letters following the initial story.
“It's a little overwhelming,” daughter Roxanne said. “So much has gone into it by so many people to make this happen.”
The signs were put up a few weeks back but were covered. The public was able to see them for the first time on Sunday. A ceremony for the unveiling brought childhood friends, family and a line of Spokane County deputies.
“Deputy O'Connor was one of ours,” said SVPD Chief Dave Ellis. “It's very important for us to be here to show support to the family, to recognize the sacrifices, and know he's still remembered, loved and part of this family.”
Roxanne, Julie and Joe say that means a great to deal to them to know their father will never be forgotten. They say the pain of their loss still lingers to this day, but knowing they have so much love and support helps them heal.
“To finally be able to lay some of the trauma down, and pick up the good memories and the things SCSO has done to remember him…it is amazing,” said daughter Roxanne.
“We will be forever proud of everything our dad accomplished,” Julie said.
The signs are located at the Argonne overpass, now officially named the 'Deputy Joseph O'Connor Memorial Overpass.' They are visible for both east and westbound traffic.
Projects like this are made possible by an ODMP grant.
