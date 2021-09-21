RATHDRUM, Idaho – A local non-profit who works to feed up to 300 people a week is now in need of help themselves. Staff and volunteers say the kitchen appliances they rely on are in desperate need of repairs or replacement.
“In one week, we lost almost every fridge or freezer we have,” cook Wanda Lyon said. “We had one small one to hold everything we were doing (while we waited for repairs.)”
Wanda says they were able to get some of them back up and running but have been told another breakdown could come at any moment.
Wanda has been with the Rathdrum Community Center working to prepare meals for those in need for the past eight years. She says she's worried. She knows how many rely on the good work and good deeds that come out of the center.
“I pray about it every day that hopefully we'll get something to come through,” she said.
Wanda showed KHQ one refrigerator that has completely died and also the others that she fears could at any moment.
“It’s just wear and tear through the years, everything is starting to fall apart,” she said. “The cost to fix them is astounding for us.”
The non-profit has had need greatly increase through the pandemic. They serve people in-house, but also do food deliveries. Wanda says they just try to be a resource people can count on during the tough times.
“I love our small town,” she said. “But it is growing fast. The need (has increased.) We get people meals who have no other way to get it. It’s very important.”
Wanda says they are always in need of food donations.
“Fresh fruit, vegetables, canned goods,” she said.
If you are able to donate a fridge or freezer that is in good working condition, you can connect with the non-profit at 208.687.2028. You can also send financial donations to PO Box 508 Rathdrum, ID 83858.