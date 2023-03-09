MOSES LAKE, Wash. – This week marks one year since a Grant County mother of three was murdered the night of her 30th birthday. Her estranged boyfriend was arrested shortly after the crime, and only then did her family learn the extent of domestic violence she was experiencing.
Family of victim Yanira Cedillos say detectives told them content found on accused killer Juan Gastelum's phone showed parts of the tragic end to her life.
"He ended up taking pictures as the night progressed of everything he was doing," Yanira's sister Lanny Abundiz said. "That's how we know when she passed…what had happened."
Even with the alleged cell phone evidence, it took investigators two months to find Yanira's body. Her remains were located in Walla Walla County in May allowing the family to lay her to rest properly.
Yanira's mother Ana clutched an enlarged photo of her grandchildren clinging to their mother's casket as we interviewed the family. Through sobs, she begged anyone feeling unsafe in a relationship to seek help.
"I want them to see this picture," she said. "If you're going through the same thing. Just leave the relationship."
Yanira's family says since her murder, they found troubling messages showing Yanira was trying to do exactly that with Gastelum. They say she had also made reports with police.
"She had moved (away from him,)" her sister said.
"She had gotten her own place."
The last night of Yanira's life she was celebrating her birthday. Police believe Gastelum picked her up, took her home and killed her.
"Officers say the 4th at midnight was when she was believed to be deceased," Lanny said.
Her family says the evening of March 3, 2022 began with so much excitement and happiness. They say Yanira was her bubbly, goofy self again. Traits they didn't see as much of during dark days of her relationship.
They cling to photos and videos capturing the true joy that was Yanira.
"Even the smallest things, her laugh, her voice, her silly dumb jokes," Lanny said.
Yanira was a true beauty in and out, and as her family tells it, the world's most devoted mom.
"Her kids were everything to her," Lanny said. "I don't think there are words that can really describe the pain."
Loved ones do their best to dull the ache by keeping her memory alive.
"For us, her family, she still continues to live with us," Lanny said. "She's still there."
A presence they say they could especially feel as they came together for her birthday earlier this month. The first without her.
"We never want to lose any memories or any opportunities to celebrate her," Lanny said.
They also come together to represent Yanira in court hearings. The murder trial for her accused killer could begin as early as Spring.
"It hasn't been easy," Ana said. "It's like our scars rip up again."
They believe Yanira was living in constant fear but doing whatever she could to hide the true severity from her loved ones. They recall unexplained injuries and isolation that were highly out of character. They want other families noticing similar warning signs to be on high alert.
"Nothing is going to bring her back…nothing…but at least we can fight for the other victims," Ana said.
And that's why they reached out to our Help Me Hayley wanting to share their story. Yanira's story. They are just trying to prevent your family from the same heartbreak.
"Get help, please," Ana said. " I used to tell my daughter to think about her kids. She'd say he's not going to do (hurt me) mom. He's left a huge hole in our hearts."
Both men and women can be victims of domestic violence. There are resources available 24/7 to help, and Yanira's family is pleading with anyone impacted by DV to take note of those that can help.