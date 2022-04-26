Family of presumed Moses Lake murder victim desperate for public’s help to find her remains

MOSES LAKE, Wash. – The family of a woman, who the Moses Lake Police Department (MLPD) believes was murdered by her ex-boyfriend, is desperate to locate her remains.
Records show Juan Gastelum is in custody in Oregon in connection to the murder of Yanira Cedillos. He’s also facing a charge of rape. The family says while her body has not yet been located, they have been notified evidence recovered on the suspect’s cell phone shows she was the victim of a homicide.
“She was an amazing person,” her sister Lanny told KHQ. “Everywhere she went, everyone knew her. She was a loving, very caring person.”
Lanny said Yanira was the kind of friend who would do anything, for anyone. The family wrote to our "Help Me Hayley" hopeful to get community help and support to find her body and bring her home.
“We're asking the community to help us search,” she said. “There is so much ground to cover. We can never have her back, but having her body in a place where we can visit and so can her kids would bring comfort and closure for us.”
And in a time where their lives are consumed with grief. The whole nightmare began in early March. Yanira was out celebrating her 30th birthday. When she failed to show up for work the next day, Lanny said they feared immediately Yanira was in danger.
“Right away, the next day we just knew,” she said. “She was a very responsible person. Very punctual. My mom knew right away something was wrong.”
They alerted MLPD, who quickly moved on the case. Lanny said her sister had previous domestic violence incidents with Juan Gastelum, and she suspected he was somehow involved in her disappearance.
"We reported her missing on that Friday and he was arrested the following week,” she said.
And from there, Lanny told KHQ their family was braced by investigators for the details of the case against him.
"They just told us, they were very honest because we wanted to know, they just told us she was gone,” he said. “[We were notified] that he took photos of everything he did to her. And they found it on his phone. That's how we were able to know when she was deceased.”
What he did after allegedly killing Yanira remains a mystery.
"He hasn't told anybody where her body is,” she said.
Lanny said she knows her little sister could be anywhere and just hopes anyone touched by the story will help them look.
The family also put together a petition in hopes of speeding up the extradition process for the suspect from Oregon back to Grant County. As of Tuesday afternoon, it already had more than 3,700 signatures.
If you have any information, please contact the MLPD.