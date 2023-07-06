KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho - Deputies and loved ones continue to search for a missing 35-year-old man who seemingly vanished back in February.
Jacob Fulwiler was last known to be at his home north of Twin Lakes on the morning of February 20, 2023. Wherever he went, he did not take his vehicle or cell phone. He hasn’t been seen since, and his family is left devastated.
“I just want answers,” Jacob’s brother Colton said. “We need answers, to not have any, that's the hardest part. We're still at square one.”
Nonstop Local was there as Colton put up his latest round of fresh missing person posters on all corners of Kootenai County. His sister also seeks tips on the case via social media.
Colton says he even hands out flies with cash attached just to try to get people’s attention.
“I have them all over,” he said.
“We've looked through social media, bank statements…and nothing,” he said.
Friends, family and first responders have combed through the dense forest from Twin Lakes to Spirit Lake and beyond. They have not found a trace of the missing father of three.
“The days after you do a really, really hard hike, and you just looked all day…those days are hard,” he said “Really, really hard.”
If you know anything about what happened to Jacob Fulwiler, you are urged to call KCSO. Fulwiler is approximately 6’1, 190 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. KCSO classified him as an ‘endangered missing person’ over the winter.
The family says despite extensive efforts by many, they are no closer to answers today than they were months ago.
“We just want to know…we need to know,” he said.