Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central Kootenai and east central Spokane Counties through 730 PM PDT... At 643 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Post Falls, moving northwest at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Spokane Valley, Coeur d'Alene, Post Falls, Rathdrum, Liberty Lake, Hauser, Green Acres, Otis Orchards-East Farms, Trentwood, Otis Orchards, Huetter, State Line, and Newman Lake. This includes the following highways... Interstate 90 in Washington between mile markers 293 and 299. Interstate 90 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 10. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH