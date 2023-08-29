NEWPORT, Wash. — It’s been nearly three years since a then-35-year-old woman was last seen by her loved ones.
As time continues to pass with no word from Melinda Lopez, her family has grown convinced police should not only be looking for Melinda, but also her killer.
“(We don't think) she is still alive, no, absolutely not,” said her aunt Jolene Lopez. “We have not heard from her since November (of 2020).”
Melinda’s family has put up posters, flyers and created a social media page urging witnesses to come forward. Her mother, Yolanda, spent months in the Newport area personally looking for her daughter, evidence and leads.
As they now approach year three without any answers, they are getting creative. Using old audio from videos of Melinda and a favorite photo, they created a video flyer of Melinda herself asking for tips to solve her case.
“I became a missing person in 2020,” the video says. “No one has come forward to help solve my case, so I remain missing.”
The video is on the Melinda Lopez Foundation page on Youtube. The family created the foundation as a way to honor and continue to look for Melinda. They also hope to help other families who can relate to the unimaginable grief that comes with a missing loved one.
"We're never going to give up," Jolene said.
The family says they are desperate to find her remains so they can have some level of closure. They are certain she wouldn’t ever just take off and do this to them. She would never put them through this agony. That’s why they refer to her in the past tense.
“She was feisty…very feisty for being so small,” Jolene said.
Melinda was petite yes, about 5’4 and thin. But her personality was larger than life.
"She was very funny, loving, a natural woman,” said cousin Brittney. “She loved being outside. She loved animals.”
None more than her beloved pup, Ecko. A pup Jolene and Brittney believe had her back until the very end.
“The dog is missing as well,” Brittney said. “The dog was hurt when she was hurt, we believe.”
And not just hurt, murdered. At least that’s what those closest to Melinda believe.
“People know where she is,” Jolene said. “They are afraid to talk.”
In the weeks before Melinda vanished, she was living in Newport. She had sent text messages indicating she was in distress.
“She was fearful for her life,” Brittney said.
But why and who was involved in that remains part of this active and ongoing investigation.
“We have it as a personal goal to try to solve these types of crimes…or any crimes,” said Pend Oreille County Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee. “It’s frustrating we’re not any closer than when we started.”
When asked if they are treated the disappearance as a homicide, Sheriff Blakeslee said they are investigating every possibility.
“To list it as a homicide, we have to have definite information that she is deceased,” he said. “We would absolutely love to find closure for the family and rest of the public as well. It’s very frustrating.”
But for Melinda’s family, it’s more than frustrating, it’s all-consuming heartbreak.
“We pray every single day, if it is eating at someone, they will crack,” Jolene said. “At least say where she is.”
And until that happens, Melinda’s family is forced into an agonizing state of limbo. Jolene says Melinda’s mother doesn’t know whether to hold on to some sliver of hope, or start planning a goodbye.
“She has asked what do we do? Do we have a funeral with no body? We could be doing this for 10 years from now,” Jolene said. “(Melinda) is not resting.”
You hear it said frequently that people can’t just disappear, but Melinda Lopez did.
“She did,” Sheriff Blakeslee said. “Like any case, there is evidence out there. It’s just a matter of finding it. At this point, it really pulls back to people. People know things. People don’t like to talk for a variety of reasons. They are fearful. They don’t want to be a snitch. They don’t want to be involved. It’s finding the right situation when someone is willing to talk and tell what they know that will lead us to the closure we need.”
Melinda Lopez was last heard from on November 15, 2020. She vanished without any critical belongings including her purse, and dog Ecko. She has brown hair, blue eyes and multiple tattoos including her last name on her back and three stars on her chest. You can submit tips anonymously. Call (509) 447-3151.