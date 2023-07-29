KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho – A local family is channeling their heartbreak into helping others who can unfortunately relate to their pain. In their late son’s memory, they created ‘McCoix’s Mission’ to rally around families of critically ill children. They do everything from cover bills, provide blankets, and ensure those families know they are never alone.
Alex and Heidi Capaul welcomed their baby boy McCoix on July 1, 2020. He was born with severe congenital heart disease (CHD). He had two open heart surgeries and multiple procedures. On November 11, 2020, he passed away.
“He fought for his life every single day,” Alex said.
The couple says their baby boy showed incredible strength and bravery that has forever changed their lives. They said the best way to describe him was ‘courageous.’
“He really put life into perspective,” Alex said.
McCoix’s memory lives on in the way his parents are constantly looking for ways to help others. They established ‘McCoix’s Mission’ to assist families affected by CHD in our region. They give them boxes or bags filled with treats, essentials and a note on how to find them if they need anything else.
“A blanket for the parents, a journal...a journal is something my husband did every single day while we were in the hospital,” Heidi said. “We do gift cards, gift cards for coffee because there is coffee in the hospital. Blankets for the babies and our information if there is anything they need help with financially.”
Heidi says they connected with other families during their hospital stays and have seen the money worries so many are facing. They just want to help however they can so these families can focus on far more important things. Their babies.
“Unfortunately there are parents who aren't lucky enough to be there every day for their children...we just want to take the financial burden off them as much as we can,” she said. “We know first hand what it is like to be in the hospital for days on end and if we can help take the burden of bills or financial obligations away, even for a short time, that is what we are committed to doing.”
The couple runs the website mccoixsmission.com and shares more about McCoix and their efforts.
“We try to keep it updated as much as possible, especially with the families we have helped in the community,” Heidi said.
They also provide books, toys and other goodies to siblings of children at hospitals.
“We just know, McCoix is very proud of us and this is the way to keep his legacy going to others who need it,” the couple said.
Saturday, ‘McCoix’s Mission’ is hosting their annual golf tournament fundraiser. The event continues to grow each year. They also take donations via venmo and just launched a GoFundMe.
You can also contribute directly on their website.