SPOKANE, Wash. - Police documents reveal one name has continued to come up in the homicide investigations of two local women. They state investigators believe 52-year-old Robert Davis was involved in the disappearance of Heather Higgins from 2010, and the 2012 homicide of Kala Williams. Despite alleged police evidence tying him to both women, Davis has never been charged in connection to either case.
It was an attack of a third woman which has him currently serving time in an Idaho prison.
That woman survived after the 2014 assault, and was able to help detectives in Kootenai County catch him. He could be released as early as 2024, but Spokane Police are hoping that won't happen.
In fact, they want Davis charged for murdering Kala. Records state his DNA was found with her dismembered remains that had been dumped southwest of Spokane in a sleeping bag.
A charging request was formally submitted after Spokane County's new medical examiner amended Kala's manner of death from what the previous ME had found, 'undetermined,' to now reflect 'homicide.'
Jackie Forney, Heather Higgins' mother, has closely followed Kala's case for years and remained very close with her loved ones.
"We've kind of become intertwined and are a family now too," she said. "We refer to them as 'our girls.' I feel like I know Kala through her family."
They are forever bonded through unthinkable pain, and a belief that the same man had something to do with it.
Heather Higgins wanted to be a journalist. She attended classes at EWU. She loved animals, her family, and being a fierce advocate for the underdog.
"She was a fighter for (anyone who was struggling,)" Jackie said. "She was a good daughter. I'll miss her the rest of my life."
It's been nearly 12 years since anyone has seen Heather. Despite her remains never being located, she was legally declared dead in July of 2021. Her official death certificate states she was the victim of 'probable homicidal violence.'
"When there is a violent crime like this, especially a murder, there is more than one victim," Jackie said. "We have become (another) victim (of whoever did this to Heather.) And we have to suffer every day. I think about this every single day."
Only adding to the grief, the man she and police suspect is tied to Heather's tragic fate is yet to face any charges. In a police document, SPD recalls questioning Robert Davis about claims he was with Heather the day she disappeared. They state he admitted to 'giving her a ride' but later dropping her off 'standing on the curb.' Docs state he told investigators that was the last time he ever saw Heather Higgins.
His mother told a different story. She, according to the document, told SPD Davis confessed that he had 'done something bad,' and while he claimed he didn't murder Heather, he admitted to disposing of her body 'by putting her in a sleeping bag.' His mother said he went on to say he 'drove up north on the way to a ski resort and pushed her off the side of the road into a very steep valley.' Despite searches at the hands of Heather's family and loved ones, she has never been recovered.
"He, this man, told his mother that he dumped my daughter's (body,)" Jackie said. "He knows where she is. He was the last one seen with her."
And that's not all of it. The record also states a witness found 'a large butcher's knife' and Heather's college ID about three and a half blocks from Davis' address at the time of Heather's disappearance.
All of those details were laid out in a document supporting a request for charges against Davis for allegedly killing Kala Williams. But despite what detectives were able to uncover, to date, Robert Davis has never been charged for anything in connection to Kala or Heather's cases. The only assault case that has stuck with Davis is the attack of the North Idaho woman. Jackie recalls being there for that trial to not only see the man who she believes holds all the answers on what happened to Heather, but to also support the victim.
"I was in court and watched her testify," Jackie said. "She was shaking and so frightened. I told her when it was all over, I said you are one brave lady and you did the right thing. I was wearing my button (with Heather's picture on it.) I gave her a big hug."
Prosecutors told KHQ Tuesday they are still reviewing the charging request for Kala William's murder. They couldn't give a timeline on when a determination will be made. At last check, SPD states Heather's case remains active and the urge anyone with information to come forward.
As for Jackie, she just hopes the new movement on Kala's case will go somewhere. And perhaps bring justice for both families.
"It's an absolute travesty that nothing has been done to get justice for our girls," she said. "But it could now. I hope."