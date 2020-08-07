While they wait for a hopeful concrete answer on how this happened to their beloved Gracie, they want to put their energy into encouraging other pet owners to educate themselves on different heating methods used on animals.
Jim and his wife say Gracie’s nightmare started in May with an emergency surgery performed by a vet they don’t normally see.
“She went in for exploratory surgery for intestinal blockage,” Jim said.
They found none. The couple was so relieved, for a few days at least.
"That’s when we noticed bumps on her back,” he said. “We didn't know what that was. We went to our veterinarian after five days and she said ‘those are thermal burns.’ She told us she was going to call the vet who did the surgery.”
While their primary veterinarian did that, they worked to comfort Gracie as her injuries worsened.
“(The blisters) eventually burst, and then they became open sores on her back,” Jim said. “Our vet told us whenever your animal goes under, there is a risk for hypothermia, so you have to have a way to keep their body temperature elevated.”
And that’s when the couple says they learned a heating blanket was used during emergency Gracie’s surgery.
“In this case, the heating system used, well it malfunctioned,” Jim said.
That’s what the couple believes, even though a letter from the Animal Clinic of Spokane states a review of the blanket by the manufacturer found it was working as it should, with no "significant malfunctions." The letter states "the temperature uniformity test revealed a small spot in the blanket that exceeded the variation of the company's internal standard by 0.4 degrees Celsius. The company indicated this was not a significant variation."
The clinic's letter to the couple went on to state that the same blanket was used for more than 1,000 surgeries before Gracie’s operation and another 160 procedures after without incident. They wrote how this happened, "remains a mystery."
Despite all that, the clinic agreed to cover all expenses associated with Gracie’s injuries.
“They've taken care of us financially, but here we are three months later,” Jim said. "Look at her. She’s in a lot of pain.”
The couple isn’t sure they will ever get answers on exactly this happened to their Gracie, but they do get comfort from warning others. They hope next time you take your pet in for any kind of procedure, you’ll simply ask what kind of heating mechanism will be used and then do research accordingly.
