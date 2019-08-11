SPOKANE, Wash. -- A Hillyard man is devastated after discovering some car prowlers stole the back brace he relies on to get around.
"I’m in pain, so much pain," said Kenneth Triplett.
Kenneth reached out to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner for help. He's hopeful he can somehow get his back brace returned.
"I'm on a fixed income," he said. "I can't afford a new one. I just got this one less than a year ago for like $180. It's a lot."
The back brace was providing critical core support ahead of a corrective surgery scheduled for later this year.
"I have to go in for surgery in September," he said. "They have to take the old rods out. I need that back brace to get up and walk around. Now I have to use my walker."
Kenneth does have security cameras outside his home, but his vehicle was just out of frame. He hopes his story somehow reaches the car prowlers who did this and they find it in their hearts to correct their wrong.
"Just please return it, I won't press charges," he said. "I just want to be able to get up and move around without hurting. Please."
The theft happened Wednesday evening near Haven and Market. Kenneth says nothing else of significant value was stolen from his vehicle.
If you know anything about the theft, please call crime check at 509-456-2233.