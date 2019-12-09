Help Me Hayley: Dispute over Spokane Valley parking spot ends with vandalism
SPOKANE Valley, Wash. -- A misunderstanding over a parking spot has spiraled out of control. The end result was thousands of dollars in damage after a bold vandalism.
Spokane Valley couple Stephanie and Richard Hash live in an apartment complex on Indiana Parkway. Earlier this month, they parked their truck in a spot they were under the impression they were clear to use. The next morning it became obvious one of their neighbors was very angry.
"Someone used black spray paint (all over my truck,)" Richard said. "It had to be towed because the windshield was covered so good we couldn't see out of it."
The couple received an estimate to get the damaged fixed. They were told it would be upward of $5,000. Whoever did it also wrote bizarre messages on their windows.
"They wrote 'this is not your spot,' and 'I paid for this you didn't,'" he said. "And also a 'get out.'"
Richard said they had no idea the spot was in dispute. They say the spot was assigned to their neighbor who gave them permission to use it while he was out of town for a few weeks.
"I was devastated," he said. "I couldn't believe it. It's been one thing after another for us this last month."
Including a car accident his wife was involved in just prior to the vandalism. With the couple being down to just one vehicle, they had to make due.
"I got it cleaned up the best I could so I can at least see out of it," he said. "But there's still paint everywhere."
The couple says the vandalism was caught on camera. Footage shows someone in heels exit a jeep and write on their windows. The jeep then leaves and comes back. That's when someone in a white trench coat picks up the spray painting spree where the first person left off. They do have the license plate number of the jeep.
The vandalism was reported to crime check. The report number is 2019-10156298.
"I've called (police) and they say they are down detectives," Richard said. "Last I was told, our case still wasn't assigned to anybody."
The couple reached out to KHQ's "Help Me Hayley," in hopes someone out there will come forward with more information that can get them some justice.
