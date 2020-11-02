HELP ME HAYLEY: "It's just being human"; Spokane auto glass shop helps stranger victimized by Halloween vandals
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- At least two local families want answers after vandals damaged their property Halloween night. Police told one victim they believe the suspects were using airsoft guns to shoot at windows.
 
Michelle Ferrell says the rear passenger window in her van was shattered after it was hit by a pellet of some kind. She was later told a homeowner in the area of 20th just off of Evergreen also had damage to a kitchen window, believed to be from the same suspect(s).
 
"It was a great night until this happened," Michelle said. "It ended our night. My daughter's car seat is right on the other side of (the shattered) window and my son is usually back there."
 
Michelle says her first thought was gratitude because her children weren't hurt. They were walking close to the van to get back inside when she heard a suspicious noise.
 
"I was just like, what was that," she said.
 
When the family returned home, they saw the window would need to be fully replaced. 
 
"I don't know what I'm going to do," she told our Help Me Hayley. "Winter is coming."
 
And extra cash to pay for this random act of vandalism isn't in the budget.
 
"We're on a fixed income. After bills....I have maybe $150 in my account right now," she said. "This could cost (hundreds) to fix. I don't have that."
 
Michelle reached out to our Help Me Hayley hopeful someone out there could help police find who did this. 
 
Hayley called Sergey Davydenko with North West Auto Glass and told him Michelle's story. He immediately jumped to help the family. He tracked down the replacement their van will need and is fixing it for the family on the house. He told Hayley while times are tough for him right now too with owning a small, local business, he still wants to do whatever he can to be there for others who are struggling.
 
"It's just being human, I guess," he said. "I do care very much about our town and our community."
 
If you know anything about the vandalism, call Spokane Valley PD and reference report number 2020-10145358.

