SPOKANE, Wash. – We are right in the middle of moving season for many families. It can be stressful enough packing, unpacking and adjusting to the change. Not knowing where all of your belongings are makes for an already chaotic situation to become overwhelming.
KHQ received two similar emails. Both hired out of the area moving companies who essentially find a third party to do the actual move. Here are a portion of the ‘Help Me Hayley’ requests we received.
Billie Chew, wrote in part:
"Hayley .. I need your help please I'm begging you .. I hired a moving company … to move my stuff from spokane wa to winslow Maine on may 26th 2020 they still havnt delivered my things . They blocked my phone number and refuse to call me back .. they have notified me a couple times that they are gonna deliver my things on the week or a certain week .. but then never show. And dont call .. I need my things .. I have some important papers I forgot to grab on the truck ...... please help me find my things please.”
The other request from Ken MacLeod said, in part:
“I have struggled with how to word this, to even ask for help, but it’s gotten to the point I don’t know what else to do. I have very recently moved to Spokane. I came here because both my daughters and all of my grandchildren, and now my first great grandchild live here. I also feared with this pandemic that I might die alone…My daughter took on the task of helping me from Spokane, she found me an apartment in a beautiful area of town that has all of my needs nearby. She did her homework and found a moving company and we set a date and put the plan into action. I’m happy to be here. What I’m not happy about is the fact all of my belongings have been stolen. Yes, stolen. It chokes me up. I’m so angry I don’t even know how to respond. I feel violated, and wounded. It’s causing a depression in me that makes it hard for me to get off the couch, or out of bed, and it’s over shadowing all the joy I have been experiencing with my family.
How anyone can get away with this is beyond me, the injustice, the flagrant rude and dismissive people I have made contact with is disheartening. I don’t know what else to do….The moving company is not answering, the police department … can’t do anything…it is truly the horror story of my life. My hearing aids, my clothes, my shoes, my cpap machine, everything from pots and pans and utensils, to pictures of my Navy days, my girls as babies, my whole life and existence for 70 years, gone.”
Hayley immediately got to work to try to help both Billie and Ken. She reached out to Ken’s movers first. She provided all of his information to them, and while they didn’t return Hayley’s calls, they did call Ken to set up a delivery date for his precious belongings. That is set for Friday. Ken tells Hayley he is cautiously optimistic, and shocked to finally have them call him back.
As for Billie, Hayley connected with the original company she hired. They say ties with the organization they used to physically move her things have been severed after multiple customers have complained. They told Hayley on Monday they will be issuing Billie a full refund and will continue to exhaust every resource they have to try to find her things. She’s appreciative for some movement, but unsure if she wants to accept the refund.
