HELP ME HAYLEY: Precious rings stolen, family plans to put suspect's face on flyers to warn Spokane Valley neighbors

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- Security cameras were rolling as a bold thief helped himself to precious family items. Their painful loss is an excellent reminder to all of us to make sure we are constantly locking our vehicles, even if we are only stepping away for a moment.
"When we got home from driving around, we noticed our doors were slightly open," said victim Angelia Harmon. "I went in and checked the camera."
And Angelia says she found video of a car they didn't recognize prowling her family during the day on Sunday.
They live in a family friendly neighborhood near Boone and Sargent with many people frequently coming and going. None of that, or the security cameras clearly visible on their property, stopped the suspect. He even looked right at the cameras as he took Angelia's husband's ring and a ring she had purchased for her mother.
"My husband had just put the rings in his glove box," she said. "We had just gotten in and out of our cars, so they weren't locked at the moment."
But that brief window was all it took. In an instant, those special items were gone.
"My mom was in the hospital," Angelia said. "We had just lost my father right before in March. We were trying to cheer her up. We bought her the ring to cheer her up."
Angelia says her mother loved the ring, but her poor health meant it didn't fit.
"She lost so much weight in the hospital," she said. "Sunday, my husband was going over to Zales (to get it resized.) The day this happened."
He had his ring inside the vehicle to be adjusted that day as well. Now both are gone. But they hope not forever.
"Hopefully someone recognizes him," she said. "I don't understand how you can do this to people."
The rings are insured, but the family is hopeful they won't have to go that route and they will somehow find the originals.
If you recognize the man in these photos, call crime check at 509.456.2233 and reference report # 202010107592.
The family also plans to print the suspect's photo on flyers to post around the neighborhood to warn others.
