SPOKANE, Wash. -- A man feels like he’s being taken for a ride. He moved out of his apartment back in May, and here we are, almost August, and he’s getting the runaround on where his deposit money is.
“I came to Spokane so I could be with my sons and my grandchildren,” said George Frankenfield.
There’s no better reason for a move, and George says life in the Spokane area has been going great, except for one thing. Or should we say 1,360 things.
“I’ve been waiting on the money…for two months,” he said.
He’s talking about deposit money.
“It was double my rent, when I was renting so $1,360,” he said. “It’s a huge punch.”
George secured the month to month rental back in November while he looked for something more permanent, and by May, he had found a new place to call home. He said he parted with the owner and company who manages the place on good terms. He assumed he’d get every cent of his deposit back.
“There’s been nothing told to me about anything getting taken off,” he said. “I left it immaculate.”
In Washington State, landlords are required by law to either return deposit money or provide a detailed break-down of any deductions within 21 days. George claims all he’s gotten are empty promises.
“At first they said, it’s in the mail,” he said. “I waited. It didn’t come. I keep calling, they say they are going to do something. But they haven’t been able to come through.”
George claims in the last conversation, he was told he could come get a check in person, but calls to set up a time have gone unreturned. That’s when he dialed a different number, our Help Me Hayley.
“I thought about going to small claims and go the legal route but then I thought, I’ve seen the great things Hayley has done,” he said. “I thought, ya know I’ll ask Hayley.”
Hayley immediately got to work. She reached out to both the company managing the rental and the owner. While calls to the company were not returned, she did speak with the owner who told Hayley she and George could come by his home and he would cut George a check. George showed the owner his lease confirming the amount due. The owner then wrote George a check, which he cashed.
Experts say this story should serve as a good reminder to anyone who may rent to do your homework. Look into the background of who you want to rent from, the same way the vet you. Check reviews online, ensure you are dealing with a legit company, and even ask current tenants about their experience.
