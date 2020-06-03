SPOKANE, Wash. -- A local couple who was quarantined to their room after their cruise ship docked has been fighting a huge phone bill for the time when they were stuck. They say they tried for weeks to fight it but were getting nowhere on their own.
Travis and Tracie Alban were so excited for the trip of a lifetime back in February. The cruise got off to a great start with a beautiful stop in Hawaii. They snorkeled, ate delicious food and took in a breathtaking sunset. They were blissfully unaware of what the end of the trip would bring.
By the beginning of March, word of passengers on cruise ships becoming sick with COVID-19 quickly spread. Many cruise ships had passengers quarantine before they could get off.
"We got quarantined to our room Thursday, March 5th," Travis told our 'Help Me Hayley.' "We got out of our room, Wednesday, March 11th and went to Miramar base in San Diego. We flew home March 17th, and our 14 day quarantine started over when we got home."
The couple tried to do some work and stay connected to friends and family during those long days in a little room. Their cell phones were critical. Travis said the captain told passengers they were free to use the ship's WIFI during quarantine, and he didn't think anything of it again. Until, his Verizon bill for that time period arrived. He wrote about the issue to our 'Help Me Hayley.'
"Hayley, we have a Verizon bill of $1224.98 from the cruise. We thought we were on WIFI, but apparently, we were on international roaming at $20 a minute. We have been fighting with them ever since. They said on multiple occasions that they were going to credit the account but it hasn't happened. They shut our phones off last week and I spent eight hours over two days in the Verizon store. We got a credit approval and phones turned back on, but today, I received a text that the $1224.98 is due. It's so frustrating."
Hayley immediately started working to help the couple. They told her it wasn't about the money, it was the principle of the matter.
"It's just morally, we feel we shouldn't have been charged in the first place," he said.
Hayley immediately reached out to Verizon and was told an employee would be looking into the incident right away.
The next day, Travis told Hayley he got a call from a Verizon executive saying he would personally be fixing the problem. Shortly after that, the problem had been resolved.
"We've been working to resolve this for (several weeks,)" he said. "I contacted you Monday, on Tuesday you made the call, and within hours we had that executive calling us...saying he would personally credit our account. Instantly, our balance went to zero."
Travis said he's just grateful Hayley could help.
"I know it's a small thing, but it was just wrong," he said. "I'm very glad we contacted Hayley."
To avoid a similar headache, make sure to familiarize yourself with your cell phone carrier’s policy when it comes to travel. Also, explore your settings and ensure you’re using WiFi only and not your data when roaming charges could be high.
